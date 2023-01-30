Luke Hemsworth To Star In Action Pic ‘Gunner’ From Dimitri Logothetis – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Hemsworth (Westworld) has been tapped for the title role in Gunner, a new action pic from director Dimitri Logothetis (Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxer: Retaliation).

The film written by The Fast and the Furious scribe Gary Scott Thompson follows Special forces veteran Lee Gunner (Hemsworth) as he takes his two boys on a camping trip where the boys stumble upon a fentanyl lab and are kidnapped by drug runners. Unfortunately for the drug runners, Lee will stop at nothing to get his boys back safely, going up against not only the criminal cartel, but the FBI and local police as well, using the full force of his deadly abilities to reunite his family.

Joel Shapiro (Killerman) will produce alongside Logothetis, magiCity Studios and Acme Rocket Fuel.

Hemsworth portrayed Westworld Security Head Ashley Stubbs across all four seasons of HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld and last summer returned for a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, having first been introduced in the MCU part of Actor Thor in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The actor recently starred alongside Kurt Russell, Alexis Bledel, and Vincent Kartheiser in the crime thriller Crypto, also leading the horror-thriller Death of Me with Maggie Q, and most recently wrapped production on the thriller Bad Hombres with Thomas Jane and Tyrese Gibson.

Logothetis reinvigorated the Kickboxer action franchise with the films Kickboxer: Vengeance and Kickboxer: Retaliation — co-writing and producing the former, and additionally serving as director on the latter. He also recently wrote, directed and produced the sci-fi thriller Jiu Jitsu, starring Nicolas Cage, and serves as President of Acme Rocket Fuel, as well as Kings Road Entertainment.

Hemsworth is repped by CAA and Fourward; Logothetis by Peter Meyer Management, Freedman & Taitelman, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Thompson by Fourth Wall Management and Paul Hastings.