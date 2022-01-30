Tracking potential Bears coaching, front office staff hires

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, and Eberflus is well on his way to assembling his coaching staff.

The most important hire for Eberflus will be his offensive coordinator, who will be tasked with developing quarterback Justin Fields and getting the offense on track.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is expected to become the Bears’ offensive coordinator.

The Packers won’t be able to block the move, given Getsy is a quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator and would be promoted to offensive coordinator in Chicago.

Getsy has spent his entire pro coaching career with the Packers, serving in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball. He joined the organization in 2014 as a quality control coach. From there, he’s coached the wide receivers and quarterbacks before being elevated to the passing game coordinator in 2020.

Eberflus has landed his first hires in Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe. The Bears have also interviewed Colts safeties coach Alan Williams for defensive coordinator.

Chicago has also interviewed Thomas McGaughey for their special teams coordinator position. Eberflus is also reportedly zeroing in on Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia for special teams coordinator.

