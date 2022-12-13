Luke Fickell, UW staff still working to determine how to fill the void created by departure of several key players

Quarterback Chase Wolf, left, may start for Wisconsin in its bowl game Dec. 27 with Graham Mertz, right, transferring out of the program.

MADISON – Luke Fickell knows the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, his first game as Wisconsin’s head coach, is only two weeks away.

What questions does Fickell need to answer before UW faces Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 in Phoenix?

Who will man the offensive line?

Who will start at quarterback?

Who will replace several departed starters on defense?

“It is pretty fluid,” Fickell told reporters after UW’s practice Tuesday. “Even today we had three or four guys sick. You’ve still got some guys that are injured.

“What we’ve said is that is what these next three or four practices are for, to find out who is going to be there, to find out who is going to be willing to do what we need to do.

“We know that we’ve lost some guys to the NFL draft.”

That list includes nose tackle Keeanu Benton, outside linebacker Nick Herbig, center Joe Tippmann and cornerbacks Jay Shaw and Justin Clark.

What is the status of Wisconsin’s offensive line before the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

Tippmann and guard Tyler Beach won’t play in the bowl game. The status of guard/tackle Trey Wedig (arm) is uncertain.

Senior guard Michael Furtney announced Monday he no longer plans to transfer. Furtney started eight games at right guard this season and could start in the bowl game.

Tanor Bortolini could play a key role because of his versatility. Bortolini this season has started five games at left guard and two at right guard. He has also started at center.

Who will coach the offensive line? Fickell declined several times to answer that question.

Wisconsin starting quarterback to be determined for Dec. 27 bowl game

Freshman Myles Burkett (16) could be an option to start at quarterback for Wisconsin when it faces Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

In addition, quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring, leaving senior Chase Wolf and freshman Myles Burkett as the two viable starting options.

Wolf suffered a knee injury the week before the season opener and has played in two games against Maryland and Minnesota. He has completed 2 of 6 passes for 21 yards. Wolf did not practice Tuesday because he was home in Ohio attending a funeral.

Burkett has played in two games – Illinois State and New Mexico State. He has completed 4 of 5 passes for 84 yards.

“I don’t know that we’ve made a decision on that yet,” Fickell said of the No. 1 quarterback. “That won’t be my decision. Let’s be honest. I’ve got the utmost respect for what these guys know and what gives us the best chance to win.”

Herbig (11 sacks, 15 ½ tackles for loss) and Benton (4 ½ sacks, 10 tackles for loss) were UW’s most disruptive defenders during the regular season. Shaw started 11 of 12 games. Clark played in nine games.

“I think more than anything I think these guys understand that is just another opportunity for somebody else,” Fickell said. “Will they look the same? Will they have the experience? Maybe not. But they’ll play every bit as hard and the way you play together is the way you win all football games.

“Even more when you go to these bowl games. It’s about who wants to be there and who is willing to do the things they need to do.”

UW’s defensive staff likely will have to shuffle the secondary

The options in the secondary are intriguing.

Senior cornerback Alexander Smith, who missed the first six games while recovering from a hamstring injury, has started the last five games. Barring injury, he is expected to start in the bowl game. Cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. has started five games and played in 11. Cornerback Ricardo Hallman started the first seven games of the season but struggled in the loss at Michigan State and played in only two of the last five games.

Fickell was encouraged by the return of Furtney and wide receiver Markus Allen, who also withdrew his name from the transfer portal and opted to stay at UW.

“From the get-go we didn’t want to lose anybody,” he said. “We didn’t let up on them. They were here for a reason. They loved the culture. They loved the environment. They loved the place. And sometimes guys maybe make decisions that are a little bit quicker.

“We continued to stay on them and have those conversations with them. And as long as they would continue to talk to us, we thought deep down inside this is where they want to be.”

Luke Fickell’s No. 1 goal for Wisconsin’s bowl game: Just win, baby

Although Fickell acknowledged that seeing players enter the transfer portal or begin preparing for the NFL draft might be the new normal for some bowl games, he did not embrace the suggestion UW might not field a competitive team in Arizona.

“I don’t worry one bit about – Can we be competitive or not?” he said. “The whole objective is to win. It’s not to be competitive.

“It would be completely (disrespectful) to every one of those kids sitting in those seats to think they were brought here but yet we don’t think they can be competitive on the field with a really good football team. I don’t think that is a thought in anybody’s head. I know it’s not a thought in my head…

“I’m not worried about the future. The future is right now. The future is two weeks from today and what gives us the best opportunity to win a football game.

“There is no better way to create energy and momentum within a program than to win.”

Fickell noted Tuesday that after meeting with reporters he planned to hit the road to recruit.

One of several players who visited UW over the weekend told the staff he planned to sign with UW.

That player is tight end Tucker Ashcraft of Seattle. Ashcraft, 6-5 and 235, originally committed to Colorado but de-committed after the coaching change there.

Ashcraft held offers from Michigan State, Washington State and several other smaller programs. His commitment gives UW 11 known commitments for the 2023 class.

