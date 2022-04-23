https://www.instagram.com/p/CcnT9GpKqff/ Luke Evans Hospitalized with ‘Nothing Serious,’ Jokes He ‘Mainly Came for the Gowns’ https://www.instagram.com/p/CcnT9GpKqff/ thereallukeevans’s profile picture thereallukeevans Verified Rocking some Hospital fashion pieces today. Don’t worry, nothing serious. I mainly came for the gowns. �� 1d

thereallukeevans/Instagram

Luke Evans is finding that laughter is the best medicine.

The Fast X actor, 43, revealed Thursday that he was hospitalized, assuring his 3.2 million Instagram followers that his prognosis is “nothing serious” with a cheeky post featuring photos of him modeling a paper gown in his hospital room.

“Rocking some hospital fashion pieces today. Don’t worry, nothing serious. I mainly came for the gowns,” Evans captioned the post.

A rep for Evans did not have a comment for PEOPLE about the star’s current condition.

RELATED: Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans Has Been Put On Hold: Reports

He returned home earlier this week from the French Alps, where he celebrated his 43rd birthday with a group of friends, sharing photos of the festivities.

“What a very special few days I’ve had. With some truly brilliant human beings. Thank you for making my 43rd birthday go off with a bang!” he wrote on Instagram. “Especially @kellbell_red and Big John for being the most epic of hosts, and for @justinhornechef making me a tasty AF birthday cake! It’s been wonderful. I blew out the candles Delta Force” style…apparently!!”

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning & Daniel Brühl On Parallels Between ‘The Alienist’ and Modern Society

Evans can next be seen playing the villainous Coachmen in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, premiering on Disney+ in September. The Robert Zemeckis-helmed film stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as new character Sofia the Seagull and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the eponymous puppet with dreams of being a real boy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Welsh actor was previously set to revive his Beauty and the Beast role as Gaston in another Disney+ project, a musical spin-off series following him and his adoring sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad) on their many adventures. The show was “delayed indefinitely” in February as production worked through creative and scheduling difficulties.