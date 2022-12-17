Luke Cowan-Dickie shows England what they will be missing with dominant display – Getty Images/Ben Hoskins

Luke Cowan-Dickie set a shining example to his Exeter Chiefs team as he led them to another bonus-point victory in the Heineken Champions Cup with two first-half tries at Sandy Park.

Those two tries from trademark driving line-outs ensured the 2020 European champions had bagged a bonus-point before half-time and put themselves on course for a home tie in the last 16.

After Leinster 55-0 home hammering of Gloucester on Friday night, the Chiefs went level with them on 10 points after making it back-to-back wins. Dave Ewers and Henry Slade added two more first-half tries in the first half and then Cowan-Dickie bagged his hat-trick before leaving the gray in the 45th minute.

The Chiefs weren’t done, though, and by the end they had added a sixth try from replacement centre Solomone Katya. Joe Simmonds ended with 14 points from the boot.

The Bulls were unable to cope with the power of the Chief set-piece and found the English side as ruthless as ever from five metres out. By comparison, the Bulls twice got up to and over the home line in the first-half, but found themselves held up.

Having announced their arrival in Europe with a 42-36 home win over Challenge Cup holders Lyon in their opening game, they found their first assignment on the road a little harder. The temperature difference between Pretoria and Exeter was the first shock, then came the pressure from the home pack.

The South Africans started well enough as they responded to a third minute penalty from Joe Simmonds with the opening try of the game. Slade had a kick charged down on his 22 and that error was compounded with further errors before wing Stravino Jacobs cut through the Chiefs defensive line like the proverbial knife through butter to silence the home crowd and make it 7-3 with seven minutes on the clock.

That, though, was as good as it got for the visitors. They conceded a string of penalties, fell on the wrong side of French referee Mathieu Raynal at scrum time and found themselves conceding at regular intervals as the Chiefs changed ends 32-7 ahead.

Cowan-Dickie’s hat-trick try five minutes after the re-start extended the lead before the respective benches were emptied and the game inevitably lost some of it rhythm. Chris B Smith picked up a neat chip and chase try, which included a kindly bounce, to show there was still life and a little bit of threat left in the Bulls, but the contest was well and truly over by then.

Kata bundled his way over for the sixth try and that was it – a job very well done.

Match details

Exeter Chiefs: S Hogg (J Hodge 57); J Nowell, H Slade, R O’Loughlin (S Kata 15), O Woodburn; J Simmonds, S Maunder (W Becconsall 59); Scott Sio (A Hepburn 53), L Cowan-Dickie (captain, J Yeandle 45), H Williams (J Iosefa-Scott 53), D Jenkins, J Gray (R van Heerden 55), D Ewers, C Tshiunza, S Simmonds (S Grondona 55)

Bulls: W Simelane (J Mostert 68); S Novuka, S Gans, C Smith (C Banies 59), S Jacobs; M Steyn (captain), B van der Linde (K Johannes 69); D Smith (L Gqobok 47), B du Plessis (J van Zyl), J van Rooyen (S Lombard 57), R Ludwig, J Swanepoel, N Carr (C Hanekom 73), M Uys, WJ Steenkamp (P Maqondwana 59)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)