Luke Combs Is ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ At 56th Annual Country Music Assn. Awards – The Hamden Journal

Luke Combs won his second Entertainer of the Year honor, and Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson were also double winners at tonight’s 56th annual Country Music Association Awards.

“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said in accepting the top honors. “This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time,” he added.

The 56th annual Country Music Association Awards were presented tonight at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The telecast on ABC is tape-delayed to the West coast.

Combs also won Album of the Year for his Growin’ Up, while Jordan Davis and his songwriting team won Song of the Year for Buy Dirt.

Cody Johnson took home Single of the Year honors for ‘Til You Can’t, while Lainey Wilson was a double-winner, taking Best New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Other winners included Brothes Osborne for Vocal Duo of the Year (their fifth time hoisting that trophy) and Old Dominion getting Vocal Group of the Year for the sixth time.

Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey paid tribute to Alabama’s Jeff Cook, who died Tuesday. “There’s nobody in this category that would be here without Alabama.”

The show opened with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert with a joint salute to the late Loretta Lynn. They performed a medley of “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “You’re Looking at Country,” “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Two winners were announced prior to the telecast. Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce shared a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” was awarded the prize for Music Video of the Year.

The complete winners list and nominees, with winners bolded:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea “Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen “Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce “Sand in My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson “You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Producer: Michael Knox “Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell WINNER: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Directors

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

Director: Blake Lively “Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

Director: Harper Smith “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

Director: Michael Monaco “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

Director: Alexa Campbell WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR