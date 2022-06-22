Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby, Son Tex Lawrence Combs: ‘So Happy’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFemxsO7x5/?hl=en lukecombs Verified Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world! 1h

Luke Combs has entered the world of fatherhood!

The country star, 32, and his wife Nicole welcomed their first baby together, a son named Tex Lawrence Combs, on Sunday, June 19, Nicole announced on Instagram.

“It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day 🥲 Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍,” she wrote.

In the picture, Nicole can be seen sitting in a chair in what appears to be their baby nursery as she holds their newborn in her arms, staring up at the country singer as he lovingly looks at his son.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee echoed his wife’s excitement in a similar statement.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy,” he wrote, sharing the same Instagram picture as his wife.

“Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world,” he added.

RELATED: Luke Combs Teases Name of Baby Boy on the Way with Wife Nicole: ‘There’s a Theme’

Combs and his wife announced they were expecting a baby boy in an Instagram post in January.

The “Better Together” singer captioned the sweet photos of himself and his wife, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

Nicole also shared the same carousel of pictures on her own Instagram page, writing, “this may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

In February, Combs admitted during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry that he was “a little nervous” to become a dad.

“I got a lot of stuff to do,” he said at the time. “I got a lot on my plate … I’m uncovering things every day. I’m buying all kinds of clothes I didn’t know existed.”

Combs proudly added that the nursery is in full swing. “It’s a lot of stuff man. I didn’t know what a bassinet was. But that’s a thing apparently. A lot of new words I’m learning.”

The pair tied the knot in August 2020 after announcing their engagement in November 2018. They first started dating in 2016.