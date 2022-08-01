Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Team Up to Host the 56th Annual CMA Awards

Country music star Luke Bryan is teaming up with NFL alum Peyton Manning to host the CMA Awards this year.

This will be Bryan’s second consecutive year as host, and he can’t wait.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege,” Bryan said in a statement. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

Manning was similarly enthusiastic.

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning said in a statement. “I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Bryan first revealed the news while guest hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday.

The CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.