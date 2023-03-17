Lukas Gage on How He Created a Group Chat With Molly Shannon, Former Members of NXIVM, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars

Lukas Gage and his The White Lotus co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Molly Shannon have stayed close since filming season one — especially Shannon.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Gage told the late-night host that he and Shannon bonded on the Hawaii set over their mutual love of reality television series. The You season four star cited some of his favorites as 90-Day Fiancé, Love After Lockup and The Vow, which the late night host was surprised the actor considered reality TV.

“I guess it’s a documentary,” Gage conceded. “It actually happened. [Shannon and I] really shared a bond of that show, and I started a group chat with some of the former members of NXIVM, some of the former members of 90 Day Fiancé, and Molly Shannon is in those group chats.”

When Kimmel asked the actor how the group chat even came to be, Gage explained that he just reached out to them and told them he was a fan of theirs.

“I really just think it’s so brave that they made the show,” he said. “We’re on a texting chain. We talk all the time. They love You season four. They’re my only fans.”

As for 90 Day Fiancé, Gage said he texts with twins Darcey and Stacey Silva, who are his “hype women.”

“I need them to find love, and I’m invested,” he said. “They want me to just keep killing it, and I want [them] to find love. It’s a beautiful friendship.”

The guest and host then went on talk about The White Lotus, with Gage admitting there was maybe a small part of him that hoped season two wouldn’t be as good as season one.

For their final conversation, Kimmel segued to Gage’s most recent role as Adam in You and told the viewers that the photo he was about show them “may be shocking.”

The actor began to recount a time where he went to get a facial — “guys need facials too, let’s normalize that” — and the facialist kept looking at him “really weird.” She eventually told him that his eyebrows were uneven, to which he claimed he had never noticed before, until he went home.

“I look in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, my eyebrows are uneven,’” Gage said. “I go back two days later, I go to the facialist, and I say, ‘Let’s fix this eyebrow.’ And she gave me a unit of Botox on my eyebrow.”

Kimmel then shared a photo of Gage after he got something called “ptosis,” which is the drooping of an eyelid. According to the actor, 2 percent of people who get Botox experience ptosis, which Kimmel quipped, “Seems too high.”

“That was my eye for six weeks, and the character just has sunglasses on for the rest [of the season],” Gage said. “I wrote this long letter being like, ‘What if he gets a black eye? His wedding’s coming up, what if he just gets botched?’ And they were like, ‘We’re just gonna put you in sunglasses.’”

The host joked that the ptosis distracted from Gage’s uneven eyebrows before going on to praise his actually “magnificent” eyebrows.

“Don’t let these crazy people tell you to get shots in your face,” Kimmel told the actor, to which he replied, “I think it’s a lesson for everyone out there. No one’s face is symmetrical. Everything’s gonna be a little off and a little different, and I think this was a hard and fast lesson learned that Botox is not for me.”

