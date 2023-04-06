Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Engaged! Celebrity Hairstylist Is ‘Dazzled’ by White Lotus Star

Sources tell PEOPLE Gage and Appleton were engaged within weeks of making their red carpet debut as a couple

Emma McIntyre/Getty Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

Congratulations are in order for The White Lotus star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton!

The couple, who made their red carpet debut together last month, got engaged a few weeks ago, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they’re happy for them,” the insider adds. “They seem like the real deal.”

A second source close to Appleton tells PEOPLE, “Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas.”

Reps for Gage and Appleton have declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair only recently started opening up about their romance. They shared some social media snaps together in the weeks leading up to their red carpet debut, during a recent appearance on the The Drew Barrymore Show Appleton confirmed their relationship.

In a March episode of the show, Appleton, 39, joined the host in her on-set kitchen to share how he fuels his hair from the inside out. While the stylist, whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, was making his smoothie with Barrymore, he added a secret ingredient to promote hair growth and blood flow, and also, subsequently, libido too.

Once Barrymore heard of his two-in-one ingredient, she jokingly said, “Chris, you know that I am libido challenged, but how’s your libido lately?”

Appleton replied, “It’s pretty good, actually. I’m pretty good.”

Barrymore asked Appleton if there was anyone in his life that he wanted to share about, and he couldn’t help but gush about his partner.

“Actually, yeah. Listen, I’m very happy,” he said. “Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so.”

Barrymore quickly replied, “And you are such an amazing human being; I’m sorry, but you are like the world’s great catch…I can’t think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage.”

Gage, 27, who had previously played coy when asked about his relationship, opened up to PEOPLE at the launch party for Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month.

“You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It’s going to happen,” Gage said.

Just days earlier, Gage made an appearance on the Today show and also mentioned how happy he’s been with Appleton.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Gage shared. “He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

When a photo of the two snowboarding popped up, he continued, “Aw, look at us snowboarding. We have fun together. We go on adventures, and it’s the best.”

