Luka Dončić’s 16th technical foul rescinded, Mavericks star won’t be suspended

Luka Dončić won’t be suspended. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Luka Dončić will be available for the Dallas Mavericks match with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night after the NBA office rescinded a technical foul Dončić received during Sunday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Dončić faced a one-game suspension if the foul stood because it was his 16th of the season. The call came with 7:51 left in the third quarter after Dončić missed a fadeaway baseline jumper and protested to an official that he felt he should have been fouled.

Referee Kevin Scott later told the Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone that Dončić received the technical foul “for his use of profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review.”

The rescinded foul gives Dončić and the Mavericks a little more breathing room as they make a postseason push. Every two technical fouls after a 16th forces another suspension without pay. The Mavericks are staring at the 11th seed in the Western Conference with only seven regular season games to go — so every piece of support helps. Dallas is currently on a four-game losing streak as well.

Despite the team’s troubles, Dončić still in the midst of his best season as a pro. He ranks second behind Joel Embiid with a 33.0 points-per-game average and averages 8.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Dončić recent troubles with officials

The Mavericks star hasn’t been getting along with referees lately.

The league hit Dončić with a $35,000 fine for what they called an “inappropriate and unprofessional” gesture toward an official late in the Mavericks’ 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 22. Dončić appeared to rub his fingers together at an official — perhaps as a signal for money or being paid.

Dončić also lamented about the frustrations of this season after the team’s first loss to the Hornets on Mar. 24 though it’s unclear how related those comments are to his issues with the officiating. He clarified that there’s “a lot going on” in his private life apart from basketball.