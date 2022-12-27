Luka Doncic lifts Mavericks past Knicks with wild comeback, 60-point triple-double

Luka Doncic is at it again.

The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-point triple-double and set a new franchise scoring record on Tuesday night in what was a wild 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

Doncic’s statline would have been impressive enough. He finished with a career-best 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in what was the first 50-point triple-double of his career and only the seventh in NBA history. He’s the youngest to do so, too. But it was how he ended regulation that was truly ridiculous.

Doncic and the Mavericks cut a nine-point Knicks lead back to just two points in the final 33 seconds of the fourth quarter, thanks to a big 3-pointer from Spencer Dinwiddie and then a freethrow from Doncic.

Doncic then missed the second free throw on purpose, somehow grabbed the rebound and put it back in to tie the game with about one second remaining — something even Doncic couldn’t seem to believe.

The reaction, somehow, was just as good as the shot.

The Mavericks then pushed ahead quickly in overtime, and held the Knicks to just two free throws through the first four minutes of the extra period, to take the five-point win. Doncic scored seven of the 11 points the Mavericks put up in overtime, which got him to 60 on the night.

Quentin Grimes led the Knicks with 33 points and six rebounds while shooting 7-of-16 from the 3-point line. Julius Randle added 29 points and 17 rebounds. The Knicks, after winning eight straight, have now lost four in a row.

Dinwiddie added 25 points in the win for the Mavericks, and Christian Wood finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Mavericks have won four straight.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.