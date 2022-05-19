Luka Doncic evaluates shoulder, ‘tough’ scar after Warriors-Mavericks Game 1

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Luka evaluates shoulder, doesn’t mind ‘tough’ Game 1 scar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Luka Dončić was roughed up in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. And not just in the box score.

In the opening minutes of the Warriors’ 112-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, Andrew Wiggins unintentionally made contact with Dončić’s face and left quite the scrape.

“It’s good,” Dončić said of his face scar after the game. “Makes me look tough.”

Dončić also was seen grabbing the back of his shoulder in apparent pain throughout Wednesday’s contest. But following the game, he didn’t seem too concerned.

“I felt a little pain when I shot [the basketball],” he said. “But it’s OK. It’s fine. We’ll get some treatment, and it’ll be fine.”

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Dončić was locked down by Wiggins and the Warriors’ defensive effort, contributing just 20 points and shooting 3 of 10 from deep. He logged a team-worst minus-30 rating in 35 minutes and had more turnovers (7) than field-goal makes (6) for the first time in his playoff career.

RELATED: Steph does saucy dance on Mavs after 3-pointer in Game 1

Dončić and the Warriors will go at it again in Game 2 on Friday night at Chase Center.