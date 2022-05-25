Luka Doncic, Draymond Green share priceless reaction to ball stuck on rim

Luka, Draymond share priceless reaction to free throw stuck on rim originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s been an odd night at American Airlines Center.

Midway through the third quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, Draymond Green toed the charity stripe for a pair of free throws.

Green flicked up his first attempt. It bounced several times on the rim and against all odds, settled on the back of the iron.

Everyone on the court looked in bewilderment at what happened. Green smiled through the miss and shared a laugh with Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić.

The moment continued into a bizarre Game 4. The second half was delayed due to a leak on the roof of American Airlines Center, reminiscent of Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference finals between Golden State and the Houston Rockets when Toyota Center had the same issue.