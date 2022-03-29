Luis Severino no longer starting Wednesday’s game against Blue Jays

Luis Severino close up in spring training hoodie on

There’s a change of plans with Luis Severino‘s pitching schedule for Wednesday.

Severino will now pitch a bullpen, rather than start the Yankees’ game against the Blue Jays, as he’s dealing with what Aaron Boone called “general soreness.”

Severino has pitched just 27.2 innings, including the postseason, since the beginning of the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury, lat injury, Tommy John surgery, and a groin injury. All five of his outings last season came in relief.

The Yanks don’t seem to think it’s anything more than that, however — Boone added that Severino will start the second game of the season, behind Gerrit Cole on Opening Day.

Jordan Montgomery and Jameson Taillon will follow, in that order, per Boone, with Cole likely throwing again on normal rest on April 12, pushing Nestor Cortes back a bit.

Severino is currently slated to start on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.