Luis Diaz runs Chelsea into the ground to rid Liverpool of their underachievers tag

Luis Diaz was a constant menace for Liverpool as he took the game to Chelsea – ACTION IMAGES

Liverpool had something to lose at Wembley. Not, as it turns out, the League Cup. Nor the ‘coin toss’ of a penalty shoot-out.

There was another, unwanted title to shed as Kepa Arrizabalaga sent the decisive penalty towards the sea of red in the Wembley stand. That of ‘underachievers’.

Such a tag was unbefitting of a side which already has a Premier League and Champions League victory. It says more about the standards set. Make no mistake, the club branding of ‘This Means More’ has been replaced by ‘We Want More’, Jurgen Klopp and his players lining up to agree one Premier League and Champions League was not enough.

This, they are bound to say, is just the start where this season is concerned, too. The Carabao Cup will not completely satisfy ambitions. The expanding portfolio is essential, though, maintaining momentum for the FA Cup, Champions League and title run-in to come.

Watching from the VIP seats, members of Liverpool’s ownership group were able to see the fruits of their investment for the first time in two years.

Principal owner John W. Henry and Tom Werner must feel like they lived through several eras since they had to cancel the flights for the title run-in of 2020, watching from afar in Boston and Los Angeles as the 30-year wait for the league title ended in front of an empty stadium, and then wondering if such heights would ever return during the grim form of lockdown 12 months ago.

In fairness to them and club President Mike Gordon, they never blinked, assured such scenes would return when stadiums were full.

The Liverpool players celebrate their memorable win at Wembley – GETTY IMAGES

Even as the penalties were being dispatched, this match decided by the finest of margins, Henry and Werner must have mused on how much the club has advanced since their last domestic final loss in 2016. Back then they were plucky in defeat on penalties to Manchester City.

There was some symmetry of winning on spot-kicks this time. Since then, Liverpool have made a healthy habit of yielding the returns of physical, intellectual and emotional as well as economic investment.

Story continues

Caoimhin Keller’s role in the win spoke to that. How many other coaches would have trusted a 23-year-old in a final ahead of one of the world’s best goalkeepers? Klopp himself said there should be room for “sentiment”, even in professional football.

It is because of Klopp’s man-management as well as extraordinary coaching skills Liverpool have evolved exactly as Henry vowed upon his 2010 takeover when incrementally matching and eclipsing a club of Chelsea wealth looked night on impossible.

There are so many examples of the shrewdness of their model. The signing of Luis Diaz is the most recent. Liverpool have spent well at the right times.

Among the chief reasons there is a feeling this could be a special season at Anfield in their ongoing pursuit of four trophies is the excitement sparked by Diaz’s arrival.

When compiling a list of Liverpool’s greatest January transfers, Virgil Van Dijk has found himself in a tussle with Luis

Suarez. Should he maintain this pace, Diaz will join that conversation. Never let it be said that Diaz hit the ground running when he signed for Liverpool. He hit the ground sprinting.

These remain thrilling early days for the Colombian. Nevertheless, his cup final performance underlined what Premier League defenders know. He is a nightmare to deal with.

During his team’s more difficult Wembley moments – those minutes when a penalty shoot-out was in the distant future – it was the Colombian who cut a dash towards the blue shirts, consistently forcing Trevoh Chalobah into such retreat he was appealing for help.

In the early moments of extra-time, three Chelsea defenders were needed to crowd Diaz out of possession. He ran out of steam and was replaced by Divock Origi shortly after – Klopp calculating Diaz had run himself and Chelsea’s defenders into exhaustion. It was no coincidence that no sooner had he departed Liverpool went through a prolonged period of readjustment as the game drifted towards the inevitability of a penalty shoot-out.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah in action with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley – ACTION IMAGES

The greatest tribute to the £37 million signing is that he was more dynamic than his senior partners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

How telling it was that in the final stages of the ninety minutes – when Klopp felt his side needed a refresh – it was Mane, not Diaz, who made way for Diogo Jota. At that stage, it felt like Liverpool’s midfielders were under instruction to keep getting the ball to the left wing.

There is still a sense of much more to come when he is more poised with the finishing touches.

Diaz probably should have scored twice in the second half – not the first or last to be denied by Edouard Mendy as extra-time beckoned. Whenever the menace shifted Liverpool’s way, Diaz was their ringleader, even if he was among those with a watching brief when the penalties were dispatched.

Without him, and given the warm-up injury to Thiago Alcantara, it is conceivable Liverpool would have come up short against Chelsea’s strength in depth.

Now, Liverpool even match that. They are underachievers no more, and there is more to come for this Liverpool team.