Luis Arraez hits for the cycle for the Marlins, who were the last MLB team without one

The Miami Marlins were the only team in Major League Baseball without a cycle until Tuesday night, thanks to Luis Arraez. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Luis Arraez made history on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Arraez officially hit for the cycle in the Marlins’ 8-4 win over the Phillies, which marked the first ever cycle in Miami team history. The Marlins, who were founded just 30 years ago, were the last team in the league without one on the books.

Though the Marlins aren’t the newest team in the league, they’re close to it. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, which were founded five years after the Marlins were, have a combined eight cycles between them.

Arraez got things started early with a double to deep right field in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. He then hit a triple in the sixth inning, and scored after Jorge Soler hit a double to get him home. Arraez hit a solo home run just over the left field wall in the seventh, which put Miami up 5-3.

It was then a simple single to shallow left field in the eighth inning, which hit Jazz Chisholm in, that officially got Arraez the cycle.

The cycle is the first in Major League Baseball this season, and the 339th all time. There were five total last season, with the most recent one belonging to St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The win for Miami marked just their second in its last five games, and avenged a tough 15-3 loss to the Phillies on Monday night. The Marlins, who now sit 5-8 on the year, will end their three-game series in Philadelphia on Wednesday night before starting a three-game homestand with the Diamondbacks on Friday.

While the cycle isn’t the rarest thing in baseball, it certainly felt that way for the Marlins. Now, after three decades, two World Series titles and a name change, the franchise finally got there.