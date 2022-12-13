Lufthansa raises 2022 outlook on strong air travel demand

Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Tuesday raised its earnings outlook for 2022 on strong demand for air travel, and said that its earnings performance in October and November exceeded expectations.

The German carrier

LHA,

+3.56%

said it expects to be able to generate adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in 2022, up from a previous forecast of more than EUR1 billion.