Lufthansa raises 2022 outlook on strong air travel demand

Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Tuesday raised its earnings outlook for 2022 on strong demand for air travel, and said that its earnings performance in October and November exceeded expectations.
The German carrier
LHA,
said it expects to be able to generate adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in 2022, up from a previous forecast of more than EUR1 billion.
It said that its cargo division Lufthansa Cargo and its maintenance business Lufthansa Technik are expected to achieve record results in the current financial year.
Shares rose 4.6% to EUR8.07 on the news.
