Lucy Liu To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans In Prime Video’s Holiday Pic ‘Red One’

EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Emmy nominee Lucy Liu has boarded Prime Video’s four-quadrant action-adventure holiday comedy Red One starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Kiernan Shipka.

The movie which reteams Johnson with his Jumanji franchise director Jake Kasdan has a plot that’s under wraps.

More from Deadline

But the project is billed as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. The project, which Prime won in a bidding war and was developed off an original story by Seven Bucks President of Production, Hiram Garcia, will stretch across multiple industries and businesses in the Amazon fold.

Chris Morgan wrote the script. Kasdan, Melvin Mar via the Detective Agency, Morgan via Chris Morgan Productions; Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Johnson through their Seven Bucks are producing. Sky Salem Robinson via The Detective Agency is co-producing.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level grossed $1.7 billion worldwide. Morgan has also been a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks Productions on titles such as Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five.

Liu is represented by CAA, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose. Her feature credits include the Charlie’s Angels franchise, Chicago, Kill Bill series. TV series roles include Why Women Kill, Ally McBeal and Elementary. Liu received a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Primetime Nomination for Ally McBeal. She has directed episodes of New Amsterdam, Elementary, Why Women Kill, Luke Cage, Graceland, Law & Order: SVU and the 2012 indie feature Meena. Liu can next be seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Disney Animation’s Strange World.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.