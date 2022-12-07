Lucid’s EV Discounts Are a Bad Omen for Demand

Lucid Group



stock has skidded 37% in the month since the electric-car maker said that its order backlog shrank in the September quarter. So investors will be laser-focused on whether Lucid’s order book shrinks again in the current quarter.

At a recent stock price of $8.70, investors value Lucid (ticker: LCID) at $16.5 billion, including $2 billion in debt. Analysts surveyed by VisibleAlpha.com estimate that the company is likely to burn through $3.4 billion cash while producing its goal of 7,000 cars this year.