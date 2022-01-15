The Hamden Journal

Lucid’s 2030 EV Production Goals Bring It to Half Where Tesla Stands Now

Tesla (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report has a market cap that tops $1 trillion. That’s a rich valuation for a company that has a rough production rate of 1 million vehicles a year.

General Motors (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report, which produced 6.83 million cars in 2020, down from a peak of 10 million in 2016, according to Statista, has a market cap of nearly $89 billion.

Toyota (TM) – Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report, which has a $342 billion market cap and gets some valuation premium due to its major presence in hybrid vehicles, sold 8.6 million vehicles in 2020, a roughly 10% drop from the previous year. Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report, which has a market cap of $100 billion, sold just under 4.2 million vehicles in 2020, down from over 5 million the previous year. 

