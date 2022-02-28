Lucid Stock Rises With Tesla Rival’s Earnings On Deck, After Lordstown Beats But Dives

Lucid Motors (LCID) reports its fourth quarter late Monday. On Monday morning, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) joined Nikola (NKLA) with a smaller-than-feared loss. The three reports provide investors a broad view of the EV startups picture, as established automakers ramp up electric vehicles amid a lingering auto chip shortage. Lucid stock spiked in early trade.







Lucid and its peers are among the new names pursuing the dominant electric-vehicle brand, Tesla (TSLA). But investors are wary after huge flameouts for new EV stocks. And Tesla CEO Elon Musk has cautioned that “prototypes are easy, and production is hard.”

Among EV startups, Lucid is generally seen as a more credible, potential Tesla challenger because it’s actually delivering vehicles. Investors will look for Lucid Air delivery numbers and rising reservations, as the startup ramps production.

Lucid Earnings

Estimates: Analysts expect Lucid to lose 35 cents a share on revenue of $36.7 million. In Q3, Lucid reported a 43-cents-a-share loss, worse than expected.

Results: Check back late Monday.

Lucid Stock

Shares bolted 8.2% higher to 28.52 on the stock market today. Lucid stock has met firm resistance at its 200-day/40-week moving average since late January. The stock was about 6% below that line on Monday. Lucid’s relative strength line is lagging, according to MarketSmith chart analysis.

On Feb. 22, the California-based company announced a recall of more than 200 of its premium electric sedans due to a possible safety issue. Shares sank nearly 5% that day.

Among EV startups, Lucid may be Tesla’s nearest challenger. Last quarter, Lucid began initial deliveries of the $169,000 Air Dream EV, which topped the longest-range Model S with more than 500 miles in driving range. The Lucid Air went on to win accolades, including MotorTrend’s 2022 Car of the Year award.

The Lucid Air is the only EV from a startup that’s “in the same league as a Tesla product in terms of range, horsepower and other advantages,” CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said in November.

As of November, Lucid had 17,000 reservations for the Air. It also has a war chest of $4.8 billion in cash, thanks to its February 2021 deal to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Lordstown, Nikola, Blink Charging

Early Monday, Lordstown Motors disclosed a widened loss of $81.2 million, or 42 cents a share, for the fourth quarter. Analysts had projected a 77-cent loss, FactSet shows.

The startup expects to make and sell its first 500 Endurance electric pickup trucks in the third quarter of this year, with a fivefold increase in 2023 despite parts and supply-chain challenges. China’s Foxconn will build the $55,000 Endurance electric truck in Ohio.

Unlike Lucid stock, Lordstown stock tumbled 17%, below 3 per share, even as other EV makers gained ground Monday. Shares of Lordstown Motors have never recovered from March 2021 accusations of fake orders by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Last week, Nikola also reported widening losses for the fourth quarter. It, too, expects to start generating revenue from sales of its Tre electric semi rigs this year. EV startup Nikola, too, hasn’t recovered after being targeted by Hindenburg Research in September 2020.

Nikola stock added 0.8%, near 8 a share, Monday.

Blink Charging (BLNK) rescheduled its fourth-quarter earnings release for March 10. The EV charging startup is likely to lose 39 cents a share on negligible revenue. Blink stock gained 1%, near 24.

