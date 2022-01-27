Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling in sympathy with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

Despite Tesla’s top and bottom line beat for its fourth quarter, investors are focused on product delays and parts constraints.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022,” the company said in a shareholder deck.

CEO Elon Musk said during an earnings call last night that Tesla would not be introducing new vehicle models this year due to a “parts constraint.” Models include the highly anticipated Cybertruck and two others pushed back to 2023 amid supply-chain bottlenecks.

It’s been a rough start to the year for electric vehicle makers, particularly those with low revenue or no profitability yet. However up until Thursday Lucid had been faring better compared to other startups.

Earlier this week, Lucid’s stock was down only 6% year-to-date, while Rivian (RIVN) was down more than 30% since the start of the year.

Other electric vehicle related startups which have lost significant value include ChargePoint (CHPT). The charging-station company is down more than 30% year to date. Battery maker QuantumScape (QS) and EV startup Workhorse (WKHS) are also down more than 30% over the same time period.

Legacy automakers with plans for significant EV investments are among the companies that have faired the best since the start of the year. Volkswagon (VOW3.DE) is up more than 4%, Toyota (TM) is up 2.5%. Ford (F) is down about 5% year-to-date.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

