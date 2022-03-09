Lucid, Rivian and Fisker Miss a Huge Opportunity to Knock Tesla Out

Lucid, Rivian and Fisker Miss a Huge Opportunity to Knock Tesla Out

by

In sport, the challengers know that they must solidify the rare opportunities that will present themselves to bring down the big favorites. 

They must be realistic and seize any opportunity to destabilize the champion. 

The coaches tend to say: “Insinuate doubt in the mind of the favorite.” 

The recent surge in oil prices, which translates into an explosion in the price of a gallon of gasoline at the pump, is one of those rare opportunities for Tesla’s young rivals.

This situation was provoked by the economic and financial sanctions imposed by the West on Russia after its invasion of the Ukraine. In view of the surge in the price of gasoline, we can logically speculate that consumers will show interest in electric vehicles.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.