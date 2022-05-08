Lucid Makes a Bold Decision to Solve A Big Problem

Lucid Makes a Bold Decision to Solve A Big Problem

by

Lucid Group  (LCID) – Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report tries to send positive signals. 

The electric vehicle manufacturer, whose main shareholder is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund — which owns 62% of Lucid — wants to prove to investors that it is able to manage the panoply of problems currently facing all vehicle manufacturers and especially upstarts.

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely disrupted supply chains. The resurgence of the coronavirus in China has not helped matters. China has taken new restrictions, such as a new lockdown in Shanghai where many automotive supplier factories are located. Added to this is the soaring prices of raw materials.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.