Lucid Earnings: Tesla Rival’s Production Outlook In Focus After Nikola, Fisker Affirm EV Targets; Follows ‘Pivotal’ Lucid EV Deal

Lucid (LCID) reports after Thursday's close with the aspiring Tesla (TSLA) challenger's EV production in the spotlight.







Lucid earnings arrive after earnings reports from Fisker (FSR) late Wednesday and Nikola (NKLA) on Thursday morning reaffirmed key targets. Lucid’s report will also closely follow what the company called a “pivotal” deal. But Lucid stock fell hard ahead of its Q1 report, while Nikola stock rallied.

Early Thursday, Nikola said it remains on track to deliver 300 to 500 Tre electric semi-trucks this year. Late Wednesday, Fisker said it still expects to start producing the Ocean electric SUV in November.

New EV stocks took investors on a rough ride in the past year. In February, Lucid slashed its EV production outlook, with the global chip shortage continuing to challenge automakers of all stripes.

Lucid Earnings

Estimates: Analysts polled by FactSet expect Lucid to lose 31 cents per share on revenue of $55.6 million. There are no year-ago figures.

Outlook: Analysts expect Lucid to sharply narrow net loss per share to $1.22 for the full year from a loss of $6.41 a share in 2021. Revenue is seen ballooning to $1.295 billion in 2022 from $27 million last year. The 2021 figures are for only three quarters.

In fall 2021, Arizona-based Lucid began producing the award-winning, luxury Lucid Air electric sedan. But on Feb. 28, Lucid slashed its 2022 production target to 12,000-14,000 EVs, citing “extraordinary” supply and logistics challenges. It also guided capex materially higher.

As of February end, Lucid touted 25,000 Lucid Air reservations and 300 deliveries.

On April 26, Lucid announced that Saudi Arabia’s government will buy up to 100,000 Lucid EVs over 10 years. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is a top company stakeholder. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson called the deal “another pivotal moment” for the company. Among EV startups, Wall Street generally sees Lucid as a viable Tesla competitor.

Lucid Stock, Nikola Stock

Shares of Lucid fell 7.9% to 18.67 on the stock market today, well below its descending 50-day moving average.

Nikola stock pared early gains to 2.5%, trading around $7.38 Thursday, after retreating from a test of resistance at the 50-day average. Fisker stock lost 6.7% to 9.83, trading below the 50-day line.

All three new EV stocks remain mired far below their 200-day lines. The relative strength lines for Lucid stock and its EV startup peers show serious lag, a sign of underperformance vs. the S&P 500 index.

Tesla stock fell more than 7% Thursday.

On Thursday, Nikola announced it began produced the Tre electric semi-truck on March 21 and expects to deliver 300-500 EVs this year. The EV startup continues to test a longer-range hydrogen-powered Tre truck, due in the second half of 2023.

In Q1, net loss widened to 21 cents a share from 14 cents a year ago. Nikola reported $1.9 billion in services revenue. Analysts were expecting Nikola to lose 25 cents per share on token revenue.

In September 2020, short seller Hindenburg Research targeted Nikola stock, accusing it of “an ocean of lies.” Nikola now runs under new top management.

Late Wednesday, Fisker affirmed it expects to start producing the Ocean SUV Nov. 17; it’s partnering with Magna (MGA) on production. Fisker reported Ocean reservations now stand at more than 45,000, up roughly 50% from February.

In Q1, Fisker lost 41 cents a share vs. estimates for a loss of 39 cents and a loss of 11 cents a year ago.

Find Aparna Narayanan on Twitter at @IBD_Aparna.

