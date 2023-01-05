Luci Sanan Steps Down From ‘Ninja Warrior’ Firm The Story Lab – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: International formats expert Luci Sanan has left The Story Lab after seven years.

She leaves her role as SVP, Global at the London-based content arm of communication and ad giant Dentsu after a lengthy spell investing in programs such as Ninja Warrior and The FC Bayern Story.

She also spent three years at The Story Lab overseeing business affairs and operations and managed brand entertainment consultancy and distribution for brands such as IKEA and ABInBev.

Sanan will continue to work for Dentsu in a consultancy capacity focusing on content investment and distribution for brand clients, as part of her own commercial consultancy business.

The exec has extensive experience selling international formats, working for DRG, Banijay International and Small World IFT. She also consulted with Magnify Media before joining The Story Lab in 2016, where she has sold shows such as Game of Clones and Date or Dump.

The Story Lab is best known for selling format rights to Ninja Warrior, the Japanese assault course challenge format that runs in the U.S. on NBC, ITV in the UK and TF1 in France. It acquired the sales and management rights to the format in EMEA (excluding the Nordics) in 2015.

“I would like to thank my incredible team, colleagues and clients past and present for their support and inspiration in changing the way content is funded and distributed,” said Sanan. “It is time for me to role up my sleeves again and look forward to the next adventure.”

The Story Lab is headquartered in the UK but has numerous offices around the world.