Luber Roklin’s Jovan Meredith Joins APA As Talent Agent – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: APA continues to build its talent agent roster with the hire of Jovan Meredith, who moves to APA from Luber Roklin where he most recently served as a manager. He becomes the 16th new agent APA has brought in recently following the CAA/ICM merger.

Meredith began his representation career at Paradigm in 2012 where he worked in the talent department for four years. In 2016 he left to help Will Smith’s brother Harry launch Smith Global, a distribution company with a focus on independent films from underrepresented voices. In 2021 he returned to representation by joining Luber Roklin as a manager with a focus primarily on diverse and crossover artists.

“When you look at the success APA is having as a leader in the representation of diverse artists, helping them build their brands across multiple platforms and businesses, it is truly cutting edge and made it the place I wanted to be,” said Meredith.

“We worked with Jovan at Paradigm, have followed his career ever since and this was the right time for us to all reunite,” said Jim Osborne, President of APA and Andrew Rogers, Head of Global Talent. “Jovan has tremendous relationships that will help our clients further their careers.”