LSU’s Angel Reese named Most Outstanding Player after record double-double run

Angel Reese had an NCAA record 34 double-doubles this season. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LSU star Angel Reese has a ring, records and now the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

The sophomore forward received the award Sunday after posting yet another double-double in a 102-85 win over Iowa in the national championship game, giving her an NCAA record 34 on the season. She finished with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

In the Tigers’ previous win over Virginia Tech, she had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Reese transferred from LSU to Maryland last offseason and proved to be the team’s biggest addition in both production and personality. Entering Sunday, she was averaging 23.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game, earning unanimous first-team All-American and SEC first-team All-Defensive honors.

She was herself into the final minutes of the championship game, including some very targeted trash talk toward National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark in garbage time.

Like Clark, Reese will be playing in college again next season, and you can only wonder where she goes from here.