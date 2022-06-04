LSU vs. Southern Miss baseball video highlights, score in NCAA Hattiesburg Regional

The LSU and Southern Miss Golden Eagles baseball teams meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional on Saturday, June 4.
LSU defeated Southern Miss 7-6 in 10 innings.
USM went to 44-17 overall. LSU improved to 40-20.
LSU advances to the NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional final at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 5. Southern Miss goes against Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.
LSU’s Cade Doughty 2-run home run
LSU’s cleanup hitter Cade Doughty hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence in the bottom of the ninth inning. Josh Pearson also scored on the homer. Doughty’s home run cut the Southern Miss lead to 6-5.
LSU’s Dylan Crews solo home run
LSU’s Dylan Crews hit a solo home run over the right-field fence in the bottom of the ninth inning. Crews’ homer cut the Southern Miss lead to 6-3.
USM’s Christopher Sargent solo home run
Southern Miss cleanup hitter Christopher Sargent hit a solo home run over the left-field fence in the top of the eighth inning. Sargent’s homer put USM up 6-2 vs. LSU.
USM’s Carson Paetow solo home run
Southern Miss leadoff hitter Carson Paetow hit a solo home run over the right-field fence in the top of the fifth inning. Paetow’s homer put USM up 4-2 vs. LSU.
USM’s Danny Lynch RBI single
Southern Miss third baseman Danny Lynch singled to right field in the top of the fourth inning. Lynch drove in Christopher Sargent from second base, and Sargent’s run put USM up 3-2 vs. LSU.
USM’s Will McGillis 2-run home run
Southern Miss second baseman Will McGillis hit a two-run home run over the left-center field fence in the top of the second inning. Christopher Sargent also scored on the homer. McGillis’ home run put USM up 2-1 vs. LSU.
LSU’s Tre’ Morgan RBI single
LSU’s Tre’ Morgan hit a single into right field that drove in Dylan Crews from third base in the bottom of the first inning. Crews’ run put LSU up 1-0 vs. Southern Miss.
USM’s Hurston Waldrep prepares for first pitch
Southern Miss starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep prepares on the back of the mound to face LSU.
LSU’s Ty Floyd throws strikeout
LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd retired USM’s Reece Ewing on four pitches for the third out in the top of the first inning.
Southern Miss pregame glove tap
Southern Miss baseball players go through a pregame line tapping gloves and hands.
Jay Johnson is the LSU baseball head coach. Scott Berry is the Southern Miss baseball head coach.
