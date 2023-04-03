LSU Vs. Iowa Draws Largest Women’s College Basketball Audience Ever – The Hamden Journal

Sunday’s championship matchup between Iowa and LSU was historic in more ways than one. Not only did LSU’s 102-85 victory win their first national basketball title in school history, but the game also drew the largest audience on record for a women’s college basketball game.

The game, which began at 3:30 p.m. ET, drew 9.9M viewers, peaking at 12.6M, across ABC, ESPN and digital platforms. These numbers are based on Nielsen’s fast national data, so they would be expected to increase slightly when the final data is available.

While the network didn’t break down the specific streaming audience, it says the game had the largest audience ever for any college event on ESPN+ to date.

The audience for Iowa vs. LSU was up 103% over last year’s audience for the NCAAW National Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

More to come…