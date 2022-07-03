LSU teammate recalls time Joe Burrow was first to throw punch at practice

Apparently that “Joe Shiesty” nickname is well-earned by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

In fact, it turns out that back in his LSU days, Burrow was the first player to throw a punch in practice during a dust-up.

Breiden Fehoko from the Los Angeles Chargers linked up with Trevor Trout and revealed that a hard swat from current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen fired up Burrow enough to throw hands at practice.

Apparently, Burrow popped out of a pile without a helmet and threw a couple swings before anyone else did.

The best part? Fehoko says Burrow demanded the coaches keep everyone in after the scuffle and he proceeded to dice up the defense.

The clip and full interview (NSFW language):

