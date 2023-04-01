LSU rallies with huge 4th quarter to advance to national championship game

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa celebrates with forward Angel Reese during a stop in play against Virginia Tech in the second half of the women’s Final Four at the NCAA tournament at American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 31, 2023. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

With star players and powerhouse programs, the women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The two semifinal games are Friday at the American Airlines Center. No. 3-seeded LSU used a big, fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 1 Virginia Tech, 79-72, and advance to its first national championship game to face Iowa on Sunday.

Recap of Virginia Tech-LSU at the Final Four

