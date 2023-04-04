LSU-Iowa championship game still has people talking ... for all sorts of reasons I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The vs women’s NCAA championship game continues to make headlines as Hawkeyes star addressed the controversies surrounding trash talk and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s suggestion that runner up Iowa visits the White House alongside the Tigers

The controversial pitch clock in appears to be paying early dividends with significantly higher streaming and traditional TV ratings

made history by becoming the first MLB player ejected for arguing over a pitch clock violation

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .