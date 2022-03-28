LSU basketball’s Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, enters transfer portal

LSU basketball forward Shareef O’Neal is entering the transfer portal, according to the website Stadium.

O’Neal, the son of LSU basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games this season. He transferred to LSU from UCLA after his redshirt freshman season in 2019-20.

At 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, the Los Angeles native departs LSU’s program after coach Will Wade was fired on March 12. Wade’s firing came just days after LSU received a notice of allegations from the NCAA accusing Wade, associate head coach Bill Armstrong and the Tigers’ football program of infractions.

Assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry served as LSU’s interim coach for its opening NCAA Tournament matchup against Iowa State. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones in the first round, 59-54. Three days later, LSU hired Murray State’s Matt McMahon as its next head coach.

In three seasons at LSU, Shaquille O’Neal averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds per game from 1989-90 to 1991-92 . He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, won four NBA championships and is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He also has a statue in front of LSU basketball’s practice facility near the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

