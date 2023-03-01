Lowe's Stock Inches Up As Mixed Q4 Results Offer Weak Guidance, Slow Traffic Outlook

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s (LOW) reported its fourth-quarter results Wednesday morning following mixed results from rival Home Depot (HD) last week. Lowe’s stock inched up premarket Wednesday.




Lowe’s earnings accelerated for the third quarter in a row, jumping 28% to $2.28 per share as revenue climbed 5.2% to $22.445 billion. The adjusted earnings results excluded pre-tax transaction costs associated with selling its Canadian retail business, after offloading it to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners for $400 million in cash in November.

The FactSet consensus projected a 24% earnings increase to to $2.21 per share on 6.4% revenue growth to $22.7 billion.

Lowe’s comparable sales fell 1.5% for the fourth quarter while U.S. comparable sales dipped 0.7%. FactSet projected flat growth year-over-year.

For fiscal 2023, Lowe’s forecasts earnings to range from $13.60 to $14 per share on $88 billion to $90 billion in total sales. For full-year 2022, Lowe’s earnings were $13.76 per share on $97 billion in sales. Management expects slower foot traffic to continue throughout the year. The home retailer sees comparable sales being flat to down 2% year-over-year

Lowe’s Stock

Lowe’s stock nudged up 0.5% to 206.75 in up-and-down trading premarket Wednesday following the earnings results. Shares have been consolidating following an early February breakout. LOW stock fell more than 8% from the buy point after the breakout, triggering the automatic sell rule.

Lowe’s stock is up 3.2% so far this year.

You can follow Harrison Miller for more news and stock updates on Twitter @IBD_Harrison.

