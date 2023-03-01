Lowe’s profit exceeds expectations but revenue forecast comes in light

Lowe’s Cos. LOW posted a mixed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday, beating profit expectations but failing to clear analysts’ bar for revenue. The company generated net earnings of $957 million, or $1.58 a share, compared with $1.21 billion, or $1.78 a share, in the year-before quarter. On an adjusted basis, Lowe’s earned $2.28 a share, while analysts tracked by FactSet were modeling $2.21 a share. Revenue rose to $22.4 billion from $21.3 billion but fell a hair shy of the FactSet consensus, which was for $22.7 billion. Comparable-store sales fell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, while the FactSet consensus…