Lower Decks’ Debuts Season 3 Teaser Trailer And Key Art – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ made it so today, releasing the Season 3 teaser trailer and key art for Star Trek: Lower Decks. The reveal was part of a panel at Star Trek: Mission Chicago.

Season three will be available to stream later this year on Paramount+ in the US. Created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), the new season challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns, starting with a resolution for season two’s cliffhanger finale.