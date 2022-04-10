Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham

Emma Bunton is sending her “Love Thing” to Brooklyn Beckham and his new wife Nicola Peltz.

On Saturday, the Spice Girls singer shared a sweet picture of herself with Brooklyn, 23, and Peltz, 27, via Instagram to celebrate their wedding day.

“These two beautiful souls are getting married today!” she wrote. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it there to celebrate you both. We Love you all very much.”

Baby Spice, 46, also left a message to her former bandmate Posh Spice (a.k.a. Victoria Beckham) and her husband David Beckham, reminding them, “Try not to cry to [sic] much!!#happytears ❤️❤️.”

Brooklyn and Peltz got married on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of 600 of their closest friends and family, including Sporty Spice Mel C.

According to a source, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were also in attendance. David Blaine performed magic during the cocktail hour, while Marc Anthony performed four songs to close out the night.

Victoria also celebrated the festivities with candid shots of her husband and three youngest children on Instagram. “An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami ☀️💒 💕,” she wrote.

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria, 47, shares three other children — Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10 — with husband David, 46.

The newlyweds got engaged in July 2020 after making their relationship public that January. They initially planned on tying the knot prior to 2022, but postponed their day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.