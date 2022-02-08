‘Love, Victor’ to End With Season 3 at Hulu

“Love, Victor” will come to an end at Hulu after its upcoming third season.

The third season of the series will debut on June 15, with the entire eight-episode season dropping on that date. The show was renewed for Season 3 in July 2021, though it was not confirmed at that time that the third season would be the last.

Per Hulu’s official description of the season, Victor (Michael Cimino) and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming.

Along with Cimino, the cast of the series includes Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.

“Love, Victor” is connected to and takes place after the events of the film “Love, Simon.” It originally debuted on Hulu in 2020. The film’s original writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Rick Winer, Kenny Schwartz, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. 20th Television produces.

In addition to the “Love, Victor” news, Hulu also announced premiere dates for three other series. First up is “The Girl From Plainville,” which will debut on March 29. That show is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. It is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron. Elle Fanning stars as Carter, with Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, and Norbert Leo Butz also starring.

Next up is Season 2 of “Woke,” which will drop on April 8. Lamorne Morris returns as cartoonist Keef Knight, who is now an activist on the rise but is grappling with a world in which being “woke” is now big business. Along with Morris, the series stars T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, and JB Smoove.

Finally, “Conversations With Friends” will debut in May, though an exact date has yet to be announced. The series is based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney, who also wrote “Normal People.” The series stars Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke.

