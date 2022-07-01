Love triangle slay suspect Kaitlin Armstrong had cosmetic surgery receipt

The Texas yoga instructor accused in a love-triangle murder of a pro cyclist had a plastic surgery receipt among her possessions when she was arrested hiding out in Costa Rica, a new report said.

Fugitive Kaitlin Marie Armstrong — who was nabbed Wednesday at a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach — left behind two passports and a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery, which a witness told Inside Edition was under “another name.”

The witness also said it looked like something happened to her face.

“[She had] a bandage on her nose and she had blood in her nostrils,” Zachary Paulsen told the outlet.

US federal officials said that Armstrong had altered her appearance when they found her and that she had a bandage on her nose and bruises under her eyes.

She had also cut short her hair and dyed it a darker shade of brown.

“She was just asking about how to get around cheaper, and then the police came,” Paulsen told Inside Edition.

Armstrong was reportedly staying at Don Jon’s Surf and Yoga Lodge under a different name and apparently studying new yoga, possibly to instruct again, Inside Edition said.

After Armstrong’s arrest, Paulsen said he found items in a locker that included her passport, a second passport belonging to her sister Christine, and the cosmetic surgery receipt.

Deputy US Marshal Brandon Filla had previously said that Armstrong used a valid, active passport belonging to someone with “very similar physical descriptions” when she hopped a flight out of Newark, NJ to Costa Rica last month. He did not say who the passport belonged to or how Armstrong got it.

Armstrong was caught in Costa Rica after a 43-day manhunt. Teletica.com

Moriah Wilson was shot dead during a visit to Austin, Texas. Instagram / Moriah Wilson Armstrong and Wilson were both involved with cyclist Colin Strickland. Instagram / Colin Arturo Strickland

Cops believe Armstrong shot 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson multiple times in an Austin residence on May 11 in a jealous rage over the cyclist’s relationship with Armstrong’s boyfriend. Wilson had just spent the day swimming and having dinner with Armstrong’s boyfriend Colin Strickland, who is also a pro cyclist and once had a fling with Wilson.

Wilson, who was in town from San Francisco for a race, had dated Strickland last fall while he was on the outs from Armstrong, he later told cops. Armstrong’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee was seen on surveillance footage outside of the friend’s house shortly after Strickland dropped off Wilson at her friend’s house on the night of her murder, cops said.

The yoga instructor fled Texas after cops questioned her over the slaying. Authorities say she took a flight to New York City, then was dropped off days later at Newark Liberty International Airport, where she took a flight to Costa Rica.

Armstrong is set to be deported from Costa Rica in the next 30 days and returned to the US to face charges.