The U.S. version of “Love Island” has a new home. New seasons of the hit reality romance and competition series will now stream on Peacock.

The streamer, which is taking over the rights to the show from CBS, announced Wednesday that it had greenlit two more seasons of “Love Island,” which are going to be filmed in California.

TheWrap has learned that the new seasons to air on Peacock will be sexier and steamier in ways that it couldn’t be on linear television. Peacock’s version is expected to lean more in tone and style toward the U.K. version of the show.

The first season will premiere this summer with multiple episodes debuting weekly.

“’Love Island’ is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists. The series took pop culture by storm after the UK format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate,” said Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content.

The series follows a group of single “Islanders” in a villa in a tropical vacation, all looking for romance. The twist is that contestants must not only choose their partner wisely, but win the hearts of the public.

While in the villa, temptations rise and the Islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Throughout the season, those who are not coupled up will be at risk of leaving the villa. Viewers watching at home will also have a chance to weigh in on who stays and who goes home.

CBS acquired the rights to Love Island, which began in the U.K., in 2018. The series has aired for three seasons on the network.

“Love Island” is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand,” ITV America CEO David George said. “Peacock and NBCU are the perfect home for ‘Love Island’ because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two- season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We’re incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration.”

Jolie Lash contributed to this report.