‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece

Greece’s Skai TV has become the 23rd network to commission a version of ITV Studios’ smash reality show Love Island. Local producer Silverline will work up the Greek version, which will air later this year. The show, whose latest season in the U.S. has just started, brings singletons together who then ‘couple up’ or are eliminated throughout the eight week run. It has captured the zeitgeist in multiple territories, drawing millions of viewers and dominating front pages. The original UK version’s latest season ended on ITV2 at the start of the month.

Amazon Freevee Launches On App Store & Apple TVs In UK

Amazon Freevee, the streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV, is now available in the UK through Apple’s App Store and on the tech giant’s 4K and HD TV sets. The service includes originals such as crime drama Bosch: Legacy, home-design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, and feature film Love Accidentally. It also has the upcoming premiere of the Amazon Freevee Original comedy series Sprung, launching August 19 and library titles such as Les Misérables, The Breakfast Club, Person of Interest and Without a Trace. Freevee recently launched on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, including Sony, Panasonic, Hisense and Android mobile devices.

Creative Agency Intermission Film Expands With Melbourne Studio

Creative agency Intermission Film has opened a new Melbourne studio. The agency, which launched in London in 2012 and has offices in New York and Amsterdam, specialises in AV and key art. The agency’s list of credits includes the international trailer for Apple’s Best Picture winner CODA, Key Art for Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, and the opening titles for Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You. In a statement, Amelia Miranda, Head of New Business (ANZ), Intermission FIlm, said: “Our growth has really been organic rather than a concerted master plan – strong work has led to more work and a natural word-of-mouth expansion to new clients around the world. We are where our clients want and need us to be.”

British Urban Film Festival partners with Rich Mix

The British Urban Film Festival has struck a partnership with the Shoreditch-based venue Rich Mix for its 2022 edition. Now in its 17th year, the festival will run from November 26 to December 3 as a week-long event from Rich Mix with a programme of 20 feature films and 74 shorts. The festival will open with the world theatrical premiere of Absolutely Marvellous by first-time filmmaker Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe. In a statement, Justin Chinyere, director of the British Urban Film Festival, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Rich Mix and having such a wonderful home to host this year’s British Urban Film Festival.”

Global Digital Releasing Ties With Show Me Television

EXCLUSIVE: Indie distributor Global Digital Releasing has partnered with streaming channels biz Show Me Television to distribute its content. The deal will initially comprise 16 films from GDR’s library, including the recently released romantic comedy We Need To Talk, the live recording of Ham: A Musical Memoir, Dawn Olivieri and Wilmer Valderrama starrer To Whom it May Concern, The Paper Store and Elizabeth Blue. “As an independent distribution company, strategic partnerships like these are vital in expanding the digital footprint and revenue stream opportunities for the films under the care of our banner,” said Global Digital Releasing President Joe Dain.