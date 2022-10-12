‘Love Island’ Names Next UK Host – The Hamden Journal

Maya Jama has been named the next host of the UK’s Love Island.

Jama replaces Laura Whitmore, who left earlier this year citing “certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed.”

Jama is the third host of ITV Studios-produced Love Island since its reboot several years ago and will take over from the Winter season early next year, followed by the Summer version several months later.

“Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family,” said ITV Director of Reality Programing Paul Mortimer.

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Flack hosted the first seasons of the rebooted Love Island before she passed away in early 2020.

In recent years, Jama has emerged as one of the UK’s brightest presenting talents.

She has also hosted Channel 4 format The Circle, BBC Three makeup show Glow Up and ITV’s Simon Cowell-forged gameshow Walk the Line.