Love Island Heads To Israel – The Hamden Journal

‘Love Island’ Heads To Israel

Israel has become the latest destination to embrace Love Island, with ITV Studios-backed Armoza Formats set to produce a local version for new Keshet streamer Free TV. Filming will take place in May for a summer air date, as Israel becomes the 26th territory to commission a version following the announcement of Malta and Albania last week. Avi Armoza’s ITV Studios-backed The Four creator Armoza Formats is producing the local version. The company, which was acquired by ITV Studios in 2019, pivoted earlier this year to become ITV Studios’ production arm in Israel and has already produced two local versions of Come Dine with Me for Kan 11 along with the likes of The 1% Club and The Chase. The show will air on Free TV, Keshet and RGE’s streamer that is set to launch early next year. “Since establishing Armoza Productions and producing hits in the Israeli market such as Come Dine with Me, The 1% Club and The Chase, it was the natural progression of the company to bring the next big prime time reality competition to Israel,” said Armoza. In the UK, the entertainment juggernaut remains a lucrative performer for ITV and is soon to air both a winter and summer season (seasons nine and 10). The U.S. version was originally ordered for CBS but has been airing on Peacock since last year and versions are also made across Europe and other territories.