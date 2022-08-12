‘Love, Death and Robots’ Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has renewed adult-skewed animated anthology series Love, Death and Robots for a fourth season. The streamer announced the renewal Friday on Instagram.

Created by Tim Miller and produced by Blur Studio, the 12-time Emmy-winning series consists of stand-alone episodes that contain different narrative and animation, produced by different animation studios from around the world. Each episode explores genres including comedy, horror, science fiction and fantasy.

The series returned to Netflix on May 20 for its third installment, executive produced by Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, Mank). The nine new episodes ranged from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction.

Yesterday, Academy and Emmy Award winning director Alberto Mielgo picked up an early Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for breakout short Jibaro.

Miller, Fincher, Jennifer Miller and Joshua Donen executive produce. Jennifer Yuh Nelson is supervising director.