Love And Thunder’ Summons $48.6M In First Two Days Overseas – The Hamden Journal

FRIDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Following on from its start in 17 offshore markets on Wednesday, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder added another 25 yesterday to bring the total to 42 so far. Across those to date, the Taika Waititi-directed fourquel has minted $48.6M. On a like-for-like basis, the haul is estimated to be 79% ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, 63% ahead of Jurassic World Dominion, 45% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok and 36% below Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

With domestic’s mighty $29M in Thursday previews, the running global cume is $77.6M.

There have been No. 1 openings across the board overseas. In the new hubs on Thursday, the UK led the charge with $3.8M for the 6th highest opening day of the pandemic era. Mexico was next with $3.7M and the 4th best launch day during the pandemic. In India, $3M scored Thor and the gang the 3rd highest opening day for non-local product during the pandemic, and Brazil came in with $2.7M. That was good for the 3rd highest pandemic opening day and 2nd biggest of the year. 3D is repping 38% of the take in Brazil.

THURSDAY UPDATE, writethru: Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder opened on Wednesday in 17 material international box office markets including Korea, Australia, Italy and Germany. The Day One gross is an estimated $15.7M. That puts it 39% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok and 24% below Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in like-for-likes and at today’s rates.

There were No. 1s across the board in Asia-Pacific and Europe with the top launch in Korea at $3.1M on Wednesday. This was good for the 5th highest opening day during the pandemic era. Factoring in today’s box office, which is not included in the offshore total above, the movie is at $4.7M in the market (Korea typically sees a decline on Day Two before a weekend rebound).

Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi returns to direct the fourquel that took in $3M in Australia on Wednesday, the 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic and highest opening day of 2022 to date (both excluding previews). This is also the 5th biggest all-time opening day for an MCU title in Oz (also excluding previews).

Indonesia landed the best opening day during the pandemic with $1.6M. It was followed by Italy at $1.4M (3rd highest opening day of the pandemic/2nd biggest of 2022) and Germany at $1.2M (4th highest pandemic opening day).

The next best starts were in Philippines ($800K), Taiwan ($800K), Thailand ($600K) and Hong Kong ($600K).

Market shares have been strong across all markets, with many key hubs above 50%, and running as high as 86%.

Ahead of today’s openings, there were good previews in Mexico ($1.9M) and Brazil ($1.4M) with a total of $5.6M across all of Latin America (these figures are not included in the $15.7M above). With just the sneaks, Thor 4 was No. 1 across the region on Wednesday. Notably, Latin America is also seeing some strong 3D performances early on, with 50% 3D share in Argentina and 41% 3D share in Brazil.



In total Thor: Love And Thunder rolls into 47 material markets, or 93% of the overseas footprint, through Friday.

We’ll continue to update throughout the weekend.