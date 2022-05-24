Love and Thunder’ Launches Electrifying New Trailer

Chris Hemsworth recently promised fans that the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder “is gonna blow your mind,” and now they can judge for themselves, with the new look debuting during Monday’s NBA playoff game on ABC.

Within an hour of dropping, the trailer had more than 2 million views on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page alone.

Marvel announced the title for Love and Thunder back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, where studio boss Kevin Feige revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise for the first time since Thor: The Dark World (2013).

In the new film, Portman’s Jane Foster will assume the mantle of Mighty Thor. Other stars include Tessa Thompson, returning as Valkyrie, and franchise newcomers Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. The project also brings back actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, including Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder after revitalizing the Thor franchise with Thor: Ragnarok (2017). In the years since, Waititi has won an Oscar and become a key part of the Disney family, acting in and directing episodes of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and developing a Star Wars feature for the studio. Waititi penned the Love and Thunder script from a story he collaborated on with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

With Love and Thunder, Hemsworth becomes the first Marvel actor to topline a fourth solo film. The character last appeared in Avengers: Endgame (2019) which introduced the world to a Thor who was depressed after failing to stop Thanos. Love and Thunder’s first teaser debuted just a month ago, in April, and revealed a Thor who had given up the superhero life following the events of Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.

