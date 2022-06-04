Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin

Newspix/Getty Images Steve and Terri Irwin with a young Bindi in 2002

Terri Irwin is remembering her late husband.

The Australian conservationist and zoo owner shared a throwback snap of her and Steve Irwin to celebrate three decades since their wedding day.

“I married this incredible bloke 30 years ago today,” Terri, 57, wrote on Twitter on Friday. “What an adventure! Love and legacy live on.”

While chatting with The Courier Mail last year, Terri opened up about her relationship with The Crocodile Hunter, who died at the age of 44 in 2006 when he was struck by a stingray barb off the coast of northern Australia.

“You know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me,” she admitted about her love life.

“That’s just the way it is,” she added. “I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime.”

“I think when you become a young widow, it can be uncomfortable for other couples, that go, ‘Oh well, now she’s single, is she looking around?’ And my male friends are more comfortable, they can see I’m not chasing them,” she told the outlet. “I’m too busy to chase anybody.”

Terri and Steve first met back in 1991, when Terri stopped by a small reptile park in Australia where Steve had been working as a zookeeper at the time. The couple went on to marry in June 1992.

During their 14 years together, the couple welcomed daughter Bindi, 23, and son Robert, 18.

In 2018, Terri confessed to PEOPLE she hadn’t been on a date since Steve’s passing.

Terri Irwin attends Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel on May 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

John Wolfsohn/Getty

“I think it’s wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I’m not personally looking, and I haven’t been on a date in 27 years,” she shared. “In fact, it’s been so long, I’ve had a couple of lovely women ask me out because they figured that’s the case. But I’m content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate. I’ve already had my happily ever after.”

“No matter the circumstances are that you lose someone, nobody’s truly prepared,” Terri added. “Steve’s accident was so unexpected, it was extremely challenging.”

One of the ways she coped was to sit down with her children every night. “We’d each say our favorite part of the day, what we were most looking forward to tomorrow, and a good deed we did that day,” she said. “You can’t focus on yourself. You need to focus on what you’re doing for others and then you can start to heal.”

While Terri said the family still misses Steve everyday, their mission is to carry on his legacy and passion for conservation.

“Steve was someone who was larger than life and really did live life to the fullest,” she explained. “Even though he died at 44 years of age, he lived such a full life and that’s what I want to do and share.”