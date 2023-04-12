‘Love Again’ Release Date Pushed Up By Screen Gems – The Hamden Journal

Sony’s Screen Gems has moved up the domestic release for its rom-com Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion as herself, from May 12th to May 5th.

The film evacuates a highly crowded weekend that will see the opening of the Penélope Cruz drama L’immensità, IFC Films’ buzzy Berlin title BlackBerry, Robert Rodriguez’s Ben Affleck starrer Hypnotic, Focus Features’ Book Club: The Next Chapter, Viva Pictures’ animated pic Rally Road Racers, Sony’s manga adaptation Knights of the Zodiac, Sony Pictures Classics’ Yogi Berra doc It Ain’t Over and IFC Films’ Trace Lysette-led drama Monica.

Competitors on its new weekend include Lionsgate’s action-thriller One Ranger with Thomas Jane and John Malkovich, Disney/Marvel’s franchise ender Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Kino Lorber’s drama Chile ’76.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse — the filmmaker behind titles including The Incredible Jessica James, People Places Things, The Winning Season and Grace Is Gone — Love Again asks the question, what if a random text message led to the love of your life? Pic follows Mira Ray (Jonas), who while dealing with the loss of her fiancé, sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ (Heughan) new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person… and win her heart.

The film, featuring multiple new songs from Dion, is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein. Exec producers are Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin, Jonathan Fuhrman and Dion.

Screen Gems will on Friday release its supernatural horror The Pope’s Exorcist, starring Russell Crowe. Other upcoming titles from the studio include the Bert Kreischer vehicle The Machine (May 26), Insidious: The Red Door (July 7) and the horror pic They Listen (August 25) with Katherine Waterson and John Cho.